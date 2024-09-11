Abby VanderWal’s 13 kills led Timothy Christian volleyball past Rosary: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian d. Rosary 25-18, 25-23

Abby VanderWal had 13 kills and four digs, Bella Potempa four kills and five digs, Miriam Pozdol-Niego 12 digs and Elizabeth Alex 19 assists for the Trojans (8-2).

Glenbard South d. Glenbard East 25-21, 26-24

Brooklynn Moore had nine kills and three digs and Mira Hines 19 assists, five digs and two aces for the Raiders (7-6, 1-0). Callie Hardtke added three kills and four aces, Emma Full four kills and three digs and Abby Frieling six digs for Glenbard South.

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-16, 25-12

Hannah Kenny had seven kills, four aces, nine assists and six digs, Lily Javier six kills and five digs and Kendall Norton 10 assists for Willowbrook (8-2, 1-0).

Benet d. Carmel 25-9, 25-12

Audrey Asleson had four kills and 13 assists, Ellie Stiernagle eight assists and Keira O’Donnell six kills for the Redwings (9-0, 1-0).

Geneva d. Wheaton Warrenville South 26-24, 28-26

BOYS SOCCER

Timothy Christian 0, Stevenson 0

Senior goalkeeper Peter Buikema led Timothy Christian’s fifth shutout of the season through seven games.