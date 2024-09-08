Interested in our migrating feathered friends? Join free bird walks in Glen Ellyn

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites residents aged 18 years and older to join its Migration Mornings, a series of weekly bird walks from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays throughout September and October. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites residents aged 18 years and older to join its Migration Mornings, a series of weekly bird walks from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays throughout September and October.

Walks will be hosted Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at Churchill Park, Sept. 12, Oct. 3 and Oct 24 at Ackerman Woods and Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Oct. 31 at Glen Ellyn Manor Park.

Each walk will offer insights into the behaviors of migratory birds, led by knowledgeable guides like Chris Gutmann, manager of natural areas and outdoor education for the park district. With more than 40 years of birding experience, Gutmann monitors and records data on breeding and migratory birds, contributing to our understanding of ecosystem health.

Binoculars will be available for loan and all adults are welcome, regardless of experience. Register today at gepark.org.