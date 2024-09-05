September 04, 2024
Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash set for Sept. 15

By Shaw Local News Network
Glen Ellyn Park District has announced the Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road in Glen Ellyn.

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold the Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash Sept. 15 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with the Kids Dash for ages 1-5, followed by ages 6-12 at 8:30, 13-17 at 8:45 and ages 18 and older at 9 a.m.

Adults will enjoy a scenic, one-mile loop around the lake, while Kids Dash participants will race the final stretch of the course. Adults accompanying children do not need to register.

Registration for this event is $20 per person and includes a t-shirt. Online registration closes on Sept. 9 and in-person registration will be available on race day starting at 7:30 a.m.

Awards will be presented for each age group/category following the race.

