Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash set for Sept. 15

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold the Lake Ellyn One-Mile Classic and Kids Dash Sept. 15, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. with the Kids Dash for ages 1-5, followed by ages 6-12 at 8:30, 13-17 at 8:45 and ages 18 and older at 9 a.m.
Adults will enjoy a scenic, one-mile loop around the lake, while Kids Dash participants will race the final stretch of the course. Adults accompanying children do not need to register.
Registration for this event is $20 per person and includes a t-shirt. Online registration closes on Sept. 9 and in-person registration will be available on race day starting at 7:30 a.m.
Awards will be presented for each age group/category following the race.