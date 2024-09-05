Glow in the Park Lantern Walk to raise funds for Lurie Children’s Hospital

Join the Glen Ellyn Park District and Charlie’s Corner Foundation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 for the Glow in the Park Lantern Walk at Lake Ellyn Park. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Join the Glen Ellyn Park District and Charlie’s Corner Foundation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 for the Glow in the Park Lantern Walk at Lake Ellyn Park.

This community event promises a night filled with fun, entertainment and an illuminated walk around the lake, all in support of the NICU at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The evening will begin with live music from Tres Moustache and also feature face-painting, a balloon artist, a bubble show, lawn games and an inflatable obstacle course. Children can meet their favorite superheroes and princesses at the League of Enchantment.

The Lantern Walk will begin at 7:15 p.m. kicked off by the Glenbard West marching band. Decorate a lantern on-site for $10 or bring your own pre-decorated lantern to join the walk. Refreshments will be available.

This event is free and open to the public, but cash donations to Lurie Children’s Hospital are encouraged. Lantern kits are available for pre-purchase online and can be picked up at the Main Street Recreation Center until 5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Proceeds from kit sales also benefit Lurie Children’s Hospital.