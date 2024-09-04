Wonder Walkers pop-up StoryWalk coming to Glen Ellyn’s Lake Foxcroft Park Sept. 6-8

The Glen Ellyn Park District has announced a pop-up StoryWalk event will be held from Sept. 6-8 at Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold a pop-up StoryWalk event Sept. 6-8 at Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road. This free, family-friendly event will feature the book “Wonder Walkers” by Micha Archer.

“Wonder Walkers” invites readers to explore the wonders of the natural world through the eyes of two curious children. As they wander through various landscapes, they ask thought-provoking questions about the beauty and mysteries they encounter. With its collage-style artwork and poetic text, the book encourages a deeper connection to nature and sparks the imagination of readers of all ages.

The StoryWalk at Lake Foxcroft Park will combine the joy of reading with the benefits of outdoor activity. Pages of “Wonder Walkers” will be displayed along a designated path, allowing families to read the story while strolling through the park. The event is self-paced, so visitors can attend at any time during park hours throughout the weekend to participate.