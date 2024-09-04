Libraries in 24th Senate District to receive $308,000 in grants

The Wheaton Public Library is one of several in the 24th Senate District that will receive a state library grants this year

Several libraries and library districts in the 24th Senate District will receive a combined $308,130 in state library grants this year, State Sen. Seth Lewis’ office has announced.

The grants, awarded throughout Illinois, included annual per capita and equalization grant funding, public library construction grants and one-time newly created technology grants to help libraries in need to upgrade their technology infrastructure. The grant allocations are as follows:

Bloomingdale Public Library: $33,237

Carol Stream Public Library: $59,183

Elk Grove Village Public Library: $32,74

Itasca Community Library: $14,171

Roselle Public Library: $33,774

Warrenville Public Library: $20,932

Wheaton Public Library: $80,145

Winfield Public Library: $14,604

Wood Dale Public Library District: $19,106

Each library or library district has two years to expend the technology grants to help fund things such as adding hardware or software, expanding online collections and e-resources, purchasing digital devices and mobile apps, increasing wi-fi capacity and internet accessibility, incorporating patron self-checkouts and assuring ADA compliance for library websites and purchasing adaptive technologies that accommodate service needs for persons with disabilities.