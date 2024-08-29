Wheaton North volleyball splits two matches at Falcon Classic: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton North d. Romeoville 25-9, 25-18

Izzy Gibbons had 15 assists, Olivia Zamis seven kills and Abby Lee eight digs for the Falcons.

Buffalo Grove def. Wheaton North 15-25, 25-21, 16-14

Izzy Gibbons had nine assists, , and Mary Kate Whittington and Mackenzie Nettles seven kills each for the Falcons.

Wheaton North Falcon Classic

Fremd d. Glenbard West 25-22, 21-25, 15-5

Glenbard West d. West Aurora 25-17, 25-17

York d. Kaneland 25-20, 20-25, 15-13

York d. Glenbard East 25-21, 25-15

Kaneland d. Glenbard East st 25-22, 24-26, 16-14

Benet d. Montini 25-12, 25-19

Benet d. Lane Tech 25-10, 25-19

Riverside-Brookfield d. Timothy Christian 25-23, 13-25, 25-22

Abby VanderWal had 18 kills and five digs, Bella Potempa eight kills and Elizabeth Alex 21 assists for the Trojans (0-2).