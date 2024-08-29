Midwestern University professor appointed president of American Osteopathic Association

Teresa A. Hubka, clinical professor and chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, was officially installed as the 128th president of the American Osteopathic Association on Aug. 22. (Photo provided by Midwestern University)

Teresa A. Hubka, clinical professor and chairwoman of the department of obstetrics and Gynecology at Midwestern University’s Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was officially installed as the 128th president of the American Osteopathic Association on Aug. 22.

The AOA represents more than 197,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students in the United States.

Hubka is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is the first obstetrician and gynecologic surgeon and the second woman to be named AOA president.

During her presidency, Hubka plans to focus on enhancing osteopathic distinction, solidarity and physician leadership.