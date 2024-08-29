Elmhurst University named top program in supporting transfer students

For the fifth consecutive year, Elmhurst University has been selected by the Phi Theta Kappa Society as one of the most transfer-friendly colleges and universities in the United States. (Graphic provided by Elmhurst University)

For the fifth consecutive year, Elmhurst University has been selected by the Phi Theta Kappa Society as one of the most transfer-friendly colleges and universities in the United States.

The designation is determined by 40 criteria related to the support and success of transfer students, including college costs, financial aid quality of campus life for transfer students, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion rates.

Elmhurst University enrolls more than 500 new transfer students each year, mostly from the Chicago area’s 12 community colleges. The university is also known for a number of transfer-friendly programs, including Transfer Talk ‘n’ Tour Week.