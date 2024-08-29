Elmhurst History Museum to debut film exhibit in honor of York Theatre

The historic York Theatre in Elmhurst will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 with an event honoring a century of cinematic history and community connection. (Courtesy Classic Cinemas)

In honor of the York Theatre celebrating 100 years of operation in Elmhurst, Elmhurst History Museum will debut a new exhibit, Chicagoland Movie Palaces: A Century of Follies & Film, on Sept. 6.

Exploring the early days of vaudeville and the golden age of motion picture theaters, the exhibit will examine the first movie palaces built in the Chicago area, the architects who built them, the moviegoing culture in the early age of Hollywood and the evolving digital experience.

The exhibit will also highlight York Theatre’s centennial celebration with a special section on famous performances and films that have made a splash on the iconic marquee in Elmhurst since 1924.

Through historical photographs, performance and film artifacts, historical publications, advertisements and archival films, the exhibition will explore the innovation, evolution and adaptation of the movie industry.

To accompany the new exhibit, the museum will host a variety of public programs and events, including Lights, Camera, Action: The History of Chicago Film, a family-friendly screening of “Elf” at York Theatre and more. For more information and a full listing of upcoming events, visit elmhursthistory.org.