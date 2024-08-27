Girls volleyball: 2024 Suburban Life season preview capsules

The 2024 girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Brad Baker

Last season’s record: 39-3 overall; 6-1 in East Suburban Catholic (2nd); 2nd in 4A, lost to Mother McAuley 25-22, 18-25, 25-16 for state title

Varsity returners: Gabby Stasys, sr. M; Audrey Asleson, sr. S; Aniya Warren, sr. L; Morgan Asleson, sr. L; Sophia Pursley, sr. OH; Marikate Ritterbusch, sr. L; Ellie Williams, sr. S; Taylor Kunka, sr. L; Ava Ledebuhr, sr. L; Ellie Stiernagle, jr. S; Sophia Chinetti, jr. OH; Lynney Tarnow, jr. M; Molly Welge, jr. M

Key newcomers: Kiera O’Donnell, sr. OH; Brooklyn Brass, jr. OH; Grace Jermak, jr. OH; Abby Lee, jr. L

College commitments: Stasys (Yale), Audrey Asleson (Colorado), Warren (Indiana), Morgan Asleson (Dayton), Pursley (West Point), O’Donnell (Southern Mississippi), Brass (Maryland), Stiernagle (Northwestern), Chinetti (Rhode Island), Tarnow (Wisconsin), Welge (Marquette)

Worth noting: Perennial power Benet has been 4A state runners-up the past two seasons. These Redwings might be even stronger with already 11 Division I recruits, two of the five returning IVCA 4A first-team all-staters with 6-5 Tarnow and 5-9 Warren and nine of the 11 who played in last year’s state championship match. Warren (team-high 447 digs in 2023) played on the USA Under-19 team this summer and is regarded among the nation’s best liberos. Tarnow (286 kills, 53 blocks), honorable mention all-stater Stasys (206 kills, 81 blocks) and Audrey Asleson (262 kills, 40 blocks) were the Redwings’ top three leaders in both offensive categories. Stiernagle led in assists (887) and was second in aces (31). Morgan Adleson (161), Stiernagle (158) and Ledebuhr (154) were third through fifth in digs. Transfers O’Donnell and Brass only have deepened the talent pool. A fifth state trophy over the past six state tournaments appears likely, but ESCC champion Marist and 2023 4A champion Mother McAuley again are among roadblocks to a first state championship since 2019. The Redwings again play Nebraska’s Skutt Catholic, which has won nine straight state crowns.

Coach: Mark Wasik

Last season’s record: 22-15, 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 3rd); lost to Lyons Township 25-14, 23-25, 25-11 in 4A Riverside-Brookfield Regional final

Top returners: Kelley Crowley, jr. OH; Jenny Buehler, sr. OH; Abby Gross, sr. L; Nora Benjamins, jr. MB; Alyssa Walters, sr. S

Key newcomers: Ellery Cabaj, fr. S; Rylie Marshall, so. RS; Nicole Liu, so. OH

Worth noting: The Trojans feature five third-year or second-year varsity players, including 5-10 all-conference Crowley (238 kills, 230 digs, 32 aces last season). Buehler (184 kills), Gross (395 digs), Benjamins (124 kills. 35 blocks) and Walters (250 assists) also were among stat leaders. “We will rely on their leadership particularly as we will also need to count on young talent,” Wasik responded. Regional finalists the past two seasons, the 2023 Trojans rejoined the 20-win club and showed potential by winning the Kaneland Invite and reaching the Silver finals at the McAuley Challenge all while playing a challenging schedule.

Coach: Madisen Babich

Last season’s record: 17-19 overall; 4-2 in West Suburban Gold (3rd); lost to Glenbard East 22-25, 25-23, 25-18 in 4A Oak Park-River Forest Regional semifinals

Top returners: Alex Barcenas, sr. S; Jayda Dixon, jr. P; Sylvia Masiulionis, sr. P; Keegan O’Keefe, jr. L

Key newcomer: Jen Curran, so. MH

Worth noting: In Babich’s fourth season, the rebuilding Mustangs are poised for their first winning season and perhaps first regional title since 2019. “I want to keep focusing on changing the culture of the program and get back to our roots,” Babich responded. On varsity since freshman year, setter Barcenas surpassed 1,000 career assists last season en route to being named All-WSC Gold.

Coach: Tee Pimsarn

Last season’s record: 7-21 overall, 2-6 in Girls Catholic Athletic Conference; lost to St. Ignatius 25-16, 25-17 7-25 in 3A Fenwick Regional final

Varsity returners: Bella Gray, so. OH; Marcelina Kozaczka, jr. P; Lilly Boyle jr. MH; Jordan Rossi. so. MH; Ava D’Alessandro, sr. S; Kate Williams sr. P; Julia Schumm, sr. P; Lily Sampey, jr. OH/RS; Mollie Meehan, sr. DS; Callista Wicklander sr. DS

Key newcomers: Sophia Leonardi, jr. L; Kennedy Gonsalves, jr. DS; Emma Kure, jr. DS; Grace Quiroga, jr. OH/RS

Worth noting: With all four returning starters as non-seniors, the Friars remain young while making strides. Gray and Kozaczka were among the top 2023 hitters, but Gray continues to evolve toward becoming a six-rotation contributor and Kozaczka works toward adding setter duties. One key will be using offseason club progress from Boyle and Rossi to bolster the middle attack. New libero Leonardi should aid defensive and rotation stability.

Coach: Bradley Cardott (4th season)

Last season’s record: 21-16, 6-3 UEC

Top returners: Grace Johnson, 5-8, sr., OH, Belle McDermott, 6-0, soph., OH, Veronica Witt, 5-10, sr., MB, Harmonee Hallman, 6-1, sr., MB

Key newcomers: Natalie Slusher, 5-9, jr., S, Jess Larson, 5-5, soph., Libero-DS, Megan Pham, 5-7, soph., RS, Laila Hoffmann, 5-6, soph., OH

Worth noting: Johnson was an all-UEC honorable mention selection (156 kills, 135 digs, 41 aces), while McDermott posted 108 kills and 73 digs in 2023. “We will be young with four sophomores at the varsity level and we should have a strong defensive team,” Cardott said. Johnson, a 6-rotation player, will be a go-to hitter, Cardott, said, and there are high hopes for McDermott, who stepped up last year as a freshman due to an injury situation. Cardott also is looking for big things from Hallman as an attacker and blocker at the net, while Witt brings balance and an explosive arm swing in the middle, along with high energy and high character as a floor leader. Cardott said Glenbard South and West Chicago are top contenders in the revamped UEC East. The league that has gone to two divisions with the additions of Elmwood Park, Ridgewood and Riverside-Brookfield, previous orphans from the defunct Metro Suburban.

Coach: Chad Grant (14th season)

Last season’s record: 18-21, 8-1 (Upstate Eight runner-up)

Top returners: Brooklynn Moore, 5-11, sr., MB, Mirabelle Hines, 5-8, sr., S, Nel Adamczyk, 5-6, jr., Libero, Molly Purse, 6-0, jr., MB, Emma Full, 5-7, soph., OH, Alyna Krabec, 5-3, soph., DS

Key newcomers: Callie Hardtke, 5-9, jr., OH.

Worth noting: The Raiders, who reached a 3A sectional title match last year, have 11 players back, including the likes of 2-time all-UEC picks in Moore (291 kills, 50 blocks) and Hines (550 assists, 215 digs, 66 kills, 43 aces). Adamczyk had 289 digs and 54 aces in an all-UEC season, while Full put up 113 kills and 110 digs and Krabec 133 digs and 58 aces as ninth graders. Purse contributed 40 kills and 44 blocks. “It’s kind of surreal where we are today vs. a year ago,” Grant noted. “We serve well and will be much improved offensively. It helps that we have one of the most powerful middle attackers in the state (Moore).” Serve receive, Grant said, will be the wild card. South is part of the new-look UEC East with Elmwood Park, Fenton, Glenbard East, Ridgewood, R-B and West Chicago. Grant said East and West Chicago are contenders in the East.

Coach: Dan Scott

Last season’s record: 35-4 overall; 6-0 in West Suburban Silver (champions); lost to Benet 25-22, 25-18 in 4A St. Charles North Sectional final

Varsity returners: Cara Herbert, so. S; Kate Harvey, jr. DS; Kayla Street, jr. M; Gabby Orozco, sr. OH, Emily Overtoom, sr. OPP; Mariia Iurchenko, sr. DS; Jamie Ham, sr. DS

Key newcomers: Ella Rowe, so. OH; Farryn Burridge, so. M; Grace Mullin, jr. OH; Clarke Wallin, jr. M; Kate Gusanders, jr. DS; Francie McGann, jr. M College commitments: Orozco (DePauw); Overtoom (Johns Hopkins)

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers graduated 11 seniors from a veteran group that secured back-to-back Silver titles and a 10th regional title in the past 12 postseasons. Standout setter Herbert and fellow returning starters Harvey and Street were important to that success, and this year’s seniors are poised to contribute significantly. As evidenced by 20-win seasons 16 of the past 17 full seasons, the Hilltoppers always find ways to reach full potential. “We are a young but talented group,” Scott responded. “It will be exciting to see them grow throughout the season.”

Coach: Kelly Stapleton

Last season’s record: 24-12 overall; 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 3rd); lost to Oak Park-River Forest 25-19, 25-7 in 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinals

Top returners: Ava Young, sr. L; Alice Joergenrud, sr. MB; Caitlin Leddy, jr. S; Lauren Nieman, sr., MB; Caitlyn Peterson, sr. OH; Allie Garchar, sr. S; Nora Bergin, jr. OH

Key newcomers: Maddie Brooks, so. OH; Kaleigh Kozlowski, so. OH

College commitment: Young (Illinois-Chicago)

Worth noting: The Red Devils’ added to a third straight 20-win season with their first regional title since 2012. Fourth-year starter Young, who received 2023 IVCA 4A honorable mention all-state honors, is 31 aces and 245 digs from becoming the program’s career leader in both. She currently ranks No. 2 and 3, respectively. Joergenrud, among the top 10 in career block kills, and Leddy enter their third varsity seasons. Previous starter Nieman was hampered by injury last season, and Leddy missed 2022 action with a broken wrist. Peterson, Garchar and Bergin return with expanded roles. “The team graduated seven seniors, including five key role players. Despite those losses, we are looking to come out strong,” Stapleton responded.

Coach: Ben Goodell

Last season’s record: 15-20 overall; 5-1 in West Suburban Gold (2nd); lost to Glenbard South 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 in 3A Glenbard South Regional final

Top returners: Kotryna Melstrad, jr. OH; Isabel Rios-Tejeda, sr.; Maeve Savage, jr.; Lexi Fedinec, sr. OH/RS; Jane Gallagher, sr.; Katarina Damis, sr. DS; Hailey Radicker, sr. OH/RS

Key newcomers: Kaleia Lin, jr. DS; Emily Musil, so. DS; Taryn Bazon, jr. OH; Paige Lilek, so. S

Worth noting: The Hornets have 11 seniors and are coming off their highest Gold finish since 2018. Third-year starter Melstrad earned all-conference. “She has the ability to generate kills at a strong clip and is one of the best defensive, serve-receiving outsides I’ve seen,” Goodell responded. Fourth-year starter Fedinec may add setter to her right-side hitting. Damis, Lin and Musil compete at libero. Experience and defensive grit is needed to offset most of the Hornets’ height graduating. “The team will be consistently scrappy on defense with some offensive weapons that can put up big numbers,” Goodell responded.

IC Catholic Prep

Coach: Lauren LaVigne (1st season)

Last season’s record: 36-4, 6-1 GCAC White (Class 2A state runner-up)

Top returners: Delilah Hyland, 6-0, sr., MB, Emily Carling, 5-7, sr., OH

Key newcomer: Mary Kate Hilgart, jr., S

Worth noting: Hyland is a returning Class 2A all-state selection after hitting .323 with 68 total blocks as a key cog in the Knights reaching the Class 2A state title match. She’s committed to UW Stevens Point. “Delilah is one of the most active middles I have seen,” LaVigne said. “She has great pin-to-pin movement, really great technique and timing, and is a highly effective hitter and teammate.” Carling, along with Hyland, also are returning all-GCAC White selections. “Our strengths will be our comradery and unity together,” said LaVigne, who took over from program playing and coaching great Nancy Kerrigan, who stepped down this summer. “They truly lift each other up and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

LaVigne likes the variety of hitters the team has across the net., while Defense will continue to be one ICCP’s key, longtime calling card. “One of the main things we focus on is serve-receive,” LaVigne said. “We have two strong returning defensive specialists/liberos that help us set the tone in the back row and we have great movement on defense.” Also keep an eye on libero-DS Natalie Lawton, who “reacts quickly and can consistently get the ball up to set up our offense,” LaVigne said.

Coach: Chris Zogata

Last season’s record: 26-10 overall; 13-0 in South Suburban Blue (champions); forfeited to Back of the Yards 25-0, 25-0 in 3A Back of the Yards Regional semifinals

Varsity returners: April Rice, sr. S; Sophia Swiderski, sr. OH; Rylie Erickson, sr. OH; Isabella Kowalczyk, sr. OH; Jessica Windstrup 6-1, MB; Nora Miller, jr. L

Key newcomers: Colleen Arundel, jr. MB; Olivia Sarno, jr. S; Fiona Tkach, jr. S/RS

Worth noting: Coming off consecutive 26-win seasons and undefeated runs to the conference title, Lemont will have a new look with fourth-year starter Rice and Swiderski the lone returning starters. The 5-10 Rice collected 189 kills, 412 assists, 180 digs, 47 aces and 18 blocks in earning All-SSC Blue and All-Metea Valley Tournament honors. Swiderski (118 kills, 51 digs, 18 blocks, 5 aces) moves to outside hitter after splitting time on the right side in 2023. Four other returnees and an eager junior class complete the lineup. “I am very excited about this team,” Zogata responded. “There are some big shoes to fill. However, I think that the juniors from last year will fill in nicely.” Zogata enters her 25th season with Lemont at 590 career victories.

Coach: Jill Bober

Last season’s record: 30-8 overall; 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 3rd); lost to Willowbrook 26-24, 25-22 in 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinals

Top returners: Taylor Carroll, so. OH/MB/RS; Maddie Richard, sr. OH; Reagan Farnan, sr. DS; Kate Heatherly, jr. DS; Kate Badrov, sr. RS/S; Molly Ogden, sr. OH; Livia Metrik, sr. MB; Nina Wasz, sr. OH Key newcomers: Collen Chambers, so. S; Julia Ahrens so. DS; Molly Eskra, jr. DS; Emma O’Brien, jr. OH

College commitment: Badrov (Carthage)

Worth noting: Following three straight 30-win seasons, the Lions will use several new faces to continue the same old success. Carroll, Richard, Farnan and Heatherly are the only returning starters from a formidable lineup with five graduated seniors playing college volleyball, three of them Division I and two Division III. Carroll (150) and Richard (136) were third and fourth in 2023 kills and Carroll was fourth with 42 blocks. Farnan, second with 252 service receptions and fifth with 113 digs, and Heatherly (10 digs), promoted in mid-October, are the veterans of what should be another strong back row. Varsity newcomers include the 6-1 O’Brien, a Division I basketball prospect, and setter Chambers, whose mother Sheila was a standout LT setter and played at DePaul. “While the names are looking a little bit different, I think the quality of play could be similar to what we’ve had in previous seasons,” Bober said.

Coach: Erik Vogt

Last season’s record: 10-26, 2-6 GCAC Red

Top returners: Morah Quirk, 6-0, soph., MB, Sienna Skarda, 5-11, sr., RS, Francesca Lorenzo, 5-11, jr., RS, Isabel Evenson, 5-9, sr., OH, Sophie Maquet, soph., OH

Key newcomers; Hope Garland, 5-6, fresh., Libero, Saniyah Arams, 5-8, fresh, Micaela Haggerty, 5-7, fresh., Peggy Pacelli, 5-8, fresh.

Worth noting; Skarda earned all-GCAC Red honors last season. “We gained some great experience from last season only losing 3 seniors,” Vogt pointed out. “With the addition of some very talent underclassmen, we should be very good defensively.” Versatility will be a strength on offense, while Evenson and Maquet should anchor the Bronco defense and freshman Garland should make an immediate on the floor, bringing with her an impressive club resume as a libero, Vogt pointed out. Vogt likes how Lorenzo has the ability to take over a game, and said Skarda will help as a solid and reliable player who can play any position needed.

Coach: Kristeen Anthonsen

Last season’s record: 7-20; 1-6 in West Suburban Gold (6th); lost to Hinsdale Central 25-22, 25-10 in 4A Morton Regional semifinals

Top returners: Allison Bonin, sr. OH; Sarah Azpilcueta, sr. L; Leah Azpilcueta, so. S; Ashley Baeza, sr., S

Key newcomer: Gaby Carrasquillo, jr. M

Worth noting: Third-year varsity seniors Bonin, looking to play in college, Sarah Azpilcueta and Baeza and Leah Azpilcueta lead six varsity returnees, five of them seniors. Three 2023 victories came from sweeping the Morton Quad.

St. Francis’ Addy Horner plays the ball against Morton in the 2023 3A state semifinal Friday at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Coach: Melissa Masterson

Last season’s record: 13-23 overall; 1-5 in East Suburban Catholic (6th); lost to Willowbrook 25-13, 25-15 in 4A Willowbrook Regional final

Varsity returners: Jane Manecke, jr. RS/MB; Beth Surowiec, jr. OH; Madeline Briscoe, so. S; Cameron Heil, sr. S; Grace Gravante, jr. MH; Kayla McCauley, jr. L; Talia Surendran, so. OH

Key newcomers: Sadie Quinlan, so. OH; Tess Tortorello, fr. L

Worth noting: As juniors, Manecke and Surowiec are the only remaining players from the group that took second in state in 2022, the Roadrunners’ last season in 3A. In 2023, Manecke (67 kills, 31 blocks) and Surowiec (64 kills) were lineup regulars with Briscoe (team-high 279 assists, 22 aces, 93 digs), who will be sharing setting duties with Heil. Gravante (27 blocks), McCauley (77 digs) and Surendran also saw action. An overall young roster includes promising sophomore Quinlan and freshman libero Tortorello. “The team has great energy and a strong work ethic, which will allow us to progress throughout the season,” Masterson responded.

Coach: Caitlin Staib-Lipinski

Last season’s record: 19-15 overall; 6-0 in Metro Suburban (champions); lost to Downers Grove North 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 in 4A Riverside-Brookfield Regional semifinals

Varsity returners: Sofia Owens, sr. MH; Claire Cameron, jr. S; Lucy Boyle, jr. OH; Mackenzie Sloger, so. OH; Aimee DiBattista, sr. DS/L; Tatiana Sanchez, sr. DS/L; Elaina Harazin, sr. OH/RS; Avery O’Shaughnessy, sr. MH

Key newcomers: Nina Johnsen, fr. DS/L; Lillian Mills, jr. OH/RS; Kate Zobel, jr. MH/RS

Worth noting: The Bulldogs join the Upstate Eight Conference after winning or sharing first record-wise in their final three seasons with the MSC. Fourth-year starter Owens (team-high 170 kills, 48 aces, 47 total blocks) and third-year starter Cameron (team-high 373 assists and 59 aces, 134 digs) were all-conference in 2023. Boyle (133 kills, 107 digs, 269 serve receptions), Sloger (107 kills, 57 aces) and DiBattista (74 digs) also are returning starters. “We are looking forward to competing against tough teams,” Staib-Lipinski responded. “Sofia is a strong and competitive middle. She brings a strong work ethic and leads by example. Claire works hard, challenges herself and is strong defensively.”

Coach: Lisa Ston (9th season)

Last season’s record: 34-8, 5-2 GCAC White (Class 3A state champions)

Top returners: Addy Horner, 6-3, sr., S-RS, Emma Delaney, 5-11, sr., MB

Key newcomers: Dylan Kokkinos, 5-3, sr., Libero, Jenna Glaudel, 5-9, sr., S-RS, MacKenzie Krus, 5-9, jr., S-OH

Worth noting: The defending Class 3A state champions of equal noteworthiness return state tournament MVP Horner (headed to University Wisconsin). Krus is committed to George Washington, while Glaudel is back after missing last season with a knee injury and brings quick hands, versatility and a competitive drive to the table. “Our strengths will be that we hope to run a varied offense with many options to score behind the leadership of Addy Horner,” said Ston, who has coached in the Francis program for 25 seasons. Offensively, Ston is excited about the versatility of the Spartans’ roster to attack from multiple positions. Kokkinos will lead the defensive charge, added Ston, who noted Francis will have its hands full in an always tough Girls Catholic Athletic Conference. Delaney will also be key at the net. “Emma is an experienced middle who likes to be involved in the action,” Ston said.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Scott Piersma

Last season’s record: 28-7 overall; 10-0 in Chicagoland Christian Conference (regular-season and CCC Tournament champions); lost to ICCP 25-23, 25-20 in 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional final

Varsity returners: Abby Vander Wal, sr. OH; Bella Potempa, jr. OH; Ella Rickert, jr. M; Elizabeth Alex, jr. S; Miriam Pozdol Niego sr. L; Norah Rudman, sr. OPP/OH

Key newcomers: Jenna Wasco 5-11, sr. OPP; Audrey Williams so. M

College commitment: Vander Wal (Texas)

Worth noting: The Trojans’ last two prolific seasons have ended with sectional final losses to ICCP, second in 2A both years. With 6-3 Texas commit Vander Wal back as one the nation’s top-rated hitters and three returning junior starters, the Trojans hope to reach the final step. “In Abby’s last year, I’m sure a lot of people, both inside and outside of our locker room, have high expectations for us,” Potempa responded. Vander Wal was the lone non-senior IVCA 2A first-team all-stater in 2023 after collecting 218 kills with a .527 attack percentage, 43 aces, 125 digs and 11 blocks. Potempa (191 kills, 190 digs, 56 aces, 15 blocks), Rickert (100 kills, 52 blocks) and Alex (261 assists, 84 digs, 28 aces) also were prominent contributors. Wasco, a transfer from York, bolsters an already solid offense. “We return a large core of our team, losing a middle and right side, but we have the new players ready to fill in nicely,” Potempa said. “We are hoping to be a multi-headed monster that is tough to stop offensively.”

Coach: Jason Gentile

Last season’s record: 7-25 overall; 1-4 in Metro Suburban (4th); lost to Rosary 25-5, 25-18 in 2A Lisle Regional semifinals

Varsity returners: Jade Curtis, sr. RS; Briseis Stanescu, sr. OH; Daylah Belmonte, jr. DS; Kendal Solik, sr. RS; Elizabeth De La Garza, sr. S

Key newcomers: Kallie Niemer, jr. MH; Kotryna Vanagas, so. OH; Alice O’Connor so. RS; Ryley Johnson, so. S; Elle Strohmaier, so. DS

Worth noting: The Sentinels bring four returning starters in their move to the Chicago Prep Conference – Stanescu, a 2023 All-MSC player, Curtis, Belmonte and Solik. Entering her third varsity season, Curtis looks to dominate after being injured as a junior. Vanagas is among many promising newcomers. “Our strengths will be on our pins and our will to play as hard as possible on every play,” Gentile responded. “Briseis, Jade and Kotryna will be players to look for all season. They will be the catalyst of our team.”

Coach: Leah Dunlap

Last season’s record: 29-6 overall; 9-1 in Chicagoland Christian Conference (2nd and 2nd at CCC Tournament); lost to Deerfield 25-16, 25-12 in 3A St. Francis Sectional semifinals

Varsity returners: Katelyn Kulesza, sr. S; Kiera Morrison, sr. OH; Kiana Shields, sr., MH/OPP; Abby Schroeder, sr. MH; Maddie Lennox, sr. L; Mary Patrick, sr. OH; Rilee McDonald, sr. OH/DS

Key newcomers: Alida McHugh, jr. DS/L; Kate Lindberg. Jr. OH

College commitment: Shields (Northern Illinois)

Worth noting: The Warriors are coming off their best overall season since 2014 and first regional title since 2018. Seven returning seniors, five of them returning starters, plan to continue the momentum. NIU recruit Shields and Kulesza were all-conference last season. Shields and Morrison enter their fourth varsity seasons for the Warriors and Schroeder and McDonald their third. “We have a senior-heavy team with a lot of firepower and scrappy defense. Looking forward to an awesome season ahead,” Dunlap responded.

Coach: Justin Hineman

Last season’s record: 13-23 overall; 1-6 in DuKane (8th); lost to Geneva 25-10, 25-16 in 4A Addison Trail Regional semifinals

Varsity returners: Olivia Zamis, sr. MH; Halina Istanbouli, sr. P; Mary Kate Whittington, jr. P; Izzy Gibbons, sr. S; Kate Koliopolous, sr. DS; Emilia Lee, sr. DS; Mackenzie Nettles, sr. P; Emily Rochford, so. S; Hannah Van Denend, jr. P

Key newcomers: Chloe Zych, sr. DS; Sophia Ohashi, jr. S; Abby Lee, jr. DS; Aurora Zingales, jr. S; Ava Schell, jr. P; Haley Hanavan, jr. P; Addison Clausing, fr. MH

College commitments: Zamis (University of Chicago), Gibbons (Cleveland State), Nettles (Wisconsin Stevens-Point)

Worth noting: The Falcons are determined to rejoin the area elite behind a large returning group that gained significant experience in 2023. Zamis was IVCA 4A honorable mention all-state and All-DKC last season with 128 kills and 80 total blocks, which ranked 10th in 4A, following 74 blocks and 116 kills as a sophomore. Also surpassing 100 kills were Nettles (team-high 151), Whittington (135) and Istanbouli (114). Gibbons led with 222 assists, Emilia Lee (149) and Koliopoulos (148) were 1-2 in digs and Koliopoulos was second with 34 aces. “This team has a lot of potential and plans on using multiple lineups all season to maximize the depth of talent,” Hineman responded.

Coach: Bill Schreier

Last season’s record: 24-14 overall; 6-1 in DuKane (co-champions with St. Charles North); lost to Benet 25-15, 25-23 in 4A St. Charles North Sectional final

Top returners: Lauren Coyne, sr. OH; Cate Cassin, sr. OH; Katie Dragas, jr. MH; Kayla Paige, jr. L

Key newcomers: Sarah Hartnett, sr. OH; Zoe Dragas, jr. OPP; Tessa Gonzalez, sr. MH; Mackenzie Hartman, jr. OH; Alison Coyne, fr. S; Audrey Utz, jr. S

College commitment: Lauren Coyne Miami (Ohio)

Worth noting: The Tigers have experience and a resilient group featuring four-year starter Lauren Coyne and returning starters Cassin, Katie Dragas and Paige. Add talented newcomers, such as Alison Coyne, Lauren’s sister, and most players should be able to play at their most effective positions. Co-captains Lauren Coyne and Cassin especially will set the tone early. “With (Coyne’s) hitting experience, she will be the engine that gets us going,” Schreier responded. “Cate Cassin will help diversify our offense.” It’s also one of Schreier’s tallest teams ever with Lauren Coyne 6-3, Katie Dragas, Zoe Dragas and Hartman 6-0 and Gonzalez 5-11. “Now is the time to figure out where all of these pieces will fit,” Schreier responded. “We will go through some growing pains early as we incorporate younger players, but the talent in the gym cannot be denied.”

Coach: Irene Mason

2023 results: 40-2 overall; 6-0 in West Suburban Gold (champions); 3rd in 4A -- beat Barrington 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 for third at state finals

Varsity returners: Hannah Kenny, sr. S/RS; Anna Marinier, sr. OH/RS; Lily Javier, sr. OH/RS; Ellie Branch, sr. MB/DS; Sydney Brown, sr. DS; Giada Crocetti, sr. DS; Olivia Pollak, sr. OH/RS; Wendy Pollak, sr. OH/RS

Key newcomers: Julia Amin, jr. MB; Maggie Hurley, so. MB; Kendall Norton, jr. S; Melanie Marinier, so. S

College commitment: Kenny (Louisville)

Worth noting: The Warriors are riding high after the greatest season in program history. Three returning senior starters and five more returning seniors continue the high standards. “We have a lot of close competition and dynamic players who can play a lot of roles,” Mason responded. Fourth-year starter and Louisville recruit Kenny is a three-time All-WSC Gold selection who surpassed 1,000 career assists while collecting 457 in 2023. The 5-7 Kenny also was second in digs (284), kills (245) and aces (100). Anna Marinier was third in kills (152) and fourth in digs (170) and Javier had 90 kills and 48 digs. “The team has been working really hard every day, connecting with each other and improving. The energy is the gym has been electric, and the new players are learning quickly and getting up to speed.” Mason responded.

Coach: Danny Piwowarczyk

Last season’s record: 25-12 overall; 3-3 in West Suburban Silver (tied for 3rd); lost to Hinsdale Central 25-20, 25-22 in 4A Morton Regional final

Top returners: Katie Day, jr. OPP/OH; Amalia Toliopoulos, jr. S/OPP; Lilly Roach, sr. MH/OPP; Ava Nawrocki, sr. L

Key newcomers: Lila Bennis, fr. L/DS; Eileen Carroll, fr. OH/OPP; Reese Timmerwilke, jr. MH/OPP; Audrey Faley, jr. MH/OPP; Allison Fehlberg, jr. L/DS

Worth noting: The Dukes graduated eight seniors from a second straight 20-win campaign but return third-year varsity players Day and Toliopoulos and inherit several motivated newcomers. Day (171 kills, 29 blocks), Toliopoulos (115 kills, 128 assists, 13 blocks) and Roach (90 kills) were key offensive components. Emerging Roach also had a team-best 57 blocks as she looks to establish herself among top area middles. Libero Nawrocki (61 digs, 171 serve receptions, 1.84 passer rating) will anchor the defensive corps, which includes freshmen Bennis and Carroll with extensive club experience. “I feel very positively about the potential of this group,” Piwowarczyk responded. “I am excited about the work ethic and love of volleyball. It should be a fun season working to try to become the best team we can be.”