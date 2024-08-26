Boys soccer: Suburban Life 2024 season preview capsules

The 2024 boys soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Matt Klosterman

Last year’s record: 14-4-3, 7-1 East Suburban Catholic (2nd)

Top returners: Jack Wesley, so., MF; Brendan Bergnach, sr., F; Jack Kuelthau, sr., D; Danny Sterba, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Jackson Mares, jr., D; Ruslan Holubec, jr., MF: Mateo Picha, jr., MF; Sean Boyle, sr., MF; Teddy Nawrocki, sr., MF; Uareme Edeki, sr., F; Patrick Stasch, sr., GK.

Worth noting: The Redwings will have a slight turnover with their roster after losing nine key players from last season’s highly successful team, especially in the backline. Senior defender Jack Kuelthau, who scored six goals last season, is committed to the University of St. Thomas.

“Several of our returners saw some time last year during the season or postseason,” Klosterman said. “We will look differently defensively but hope to build on the end of last year after allowing just four goals in the final 14 games of the season.”

Coach: Rafal Slomba

Last season’s record: 10-10-1, 2-4 West Suburban Silver.

Top returners: Manta Palubinskas, sr., MF; Conor Shewe, sr., Kobi Marquez, sr., F; Oliver Davies, jr., MF.

Key newcomers: Grigore Onica, jr., MF; Ty Peboontom, so., F; Dylan Graham, so., F.

Worth noting: Downers Grove North is aiming to move up the conference ladder after a 10-win season in 2023. The strength of the team lies in the returnees.

“The team is coming off a competitive year and has been diligently preparing and focusing on tactical improvements and team cohesion,” Slomba said. “We are bringing back five starters from last season, so we will rely on our veteran players early on in the season. With a blend of experience and new energy on our roster, we are looking to build off our success from last season.”

Coach: Chris Hernandez

Last season’s record: 4-11-12, 3-3 West Suburban Gold (4th)

Top returners: Ryan Deacy, sr., F; Daniel Smazil, sr., F; Jonathan Venouziou, sr., MF; Brennan Free, so., MF; Aleck Galvez, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Brady Dunlap, jr., MF; Omar Flores, jr., MF; Patrick Olczyk, so, MF; Cody McCarthy, jr., MF.

Worth noting: With a new coach and several talented and experienced players in the fold, the Mustangs are a team to watch this season. Daniel Smazil, Jonathan Venouziou and Aleck Galvez will anchor a senior-heavy team.

“I’m excited to lead a program that means so much to both me and the community,” Hernandez said.

Coach: Craig Blazer

Last season’s record: 9-9-2, 2-3-2 Chicago Catholic League (11th)

Top returners: Sammy Allaire, sr., MF; Nate Sabatine, jr., F; Matthew Simon, jr., D; Dominik Ballarin, jr, GK; Jack Kupiec, sr., F.

Key newcomers: Santi Dooley, sr.; Sam Martino, sr.; Beckett Javell, so., MF; Luke Menacho, so.

Worth noting: The Friars will have a new look this season, though senior midfielder Sammy Allaire, a captain, will be back to guide the team. Junior captains Dominick Ballarin, Nate Sabatine and Matthew Simon join senior forward Jack Kupiec to form a solid group of experienced returnees.

“We have a lot of new faces after graduating 13 seniors and returning only four seniors,” Blazer said. “We have a good attitude and will need to learn quickly and develop consistency from half to half. We look forward to developing into a successful team throughout the season.”

Coach: Josh Adler (21st year)

Last year’s record: 7-6-3, 4-3-2 Upstate Eight (fifth place)

Top returning players: Reean Dialektakos, sr., MF; Josh Roimicher, sr., D; Cooper Wooldridge, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Edgar Garcia, jr., MF; Charlie Gidcumb, so., MF; Ryan Kummer, so., D

Worth noting: The Rams only lost twice last season by two goals and surrendered just 19 goals on the year. “This year’s team is a young group that is looking to find their way,” Rams coach Josh Adler said. “The team has some pace and exciting playmakers. Looking to compete for a top spot in the Upstate Eight East Division and remain competitive through a very demanding schedule.” By Sept. 13, the Raiders will have played all three other District 87 schools.

Coach: William Fajkus (second year)

Last year’s record: 5-15-2, 0-9 Upstate Eight (ninth place)

Top returning players: Wyatt Bremer, jr., D; Ryan Hopkins, sr., D; P.J. Lehr, jr., MF; Diesel Oleksak, sr., MF

Key newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: Glenbard South will be more battled-tested this fall after starting three freshmen and six sophomores last year. With changes to conference, the Raiders are in the East division along with Elmwood Park, Fenton, Glenbard East, Ridgewood, Riverside-Brookfield and West Chicago. The Raiders open the season with four of their first five games against private schools.

Coach: Phil Wicyk (4th Season)

Last season’s record: 13-9-1, 2-4 West Suburban Silver (5th)

Top returners: Johan Palacios, sr., MF; Alex Ginder so., F; Aidan Adachi, sr., D; Davis Barta, sr., MF.

Key newcomers: Isreal Juarez, so., MF; Angel Garnica, so., F; Harrison Olechowski, so., MF.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers will have a new identity this year with the addition of 13 new players. The backline will have a great deal of experience as it will hold a rotation of five seniors: Colin Weil, Aidan Adachi, Chris Weber, Tobi Montilla, and Spencer Melms. Glenbard West’s attack will be headed by returning sophomore Alex Ginder. Seniors Johan Palacios and Davis Barta will be leaders in the midfield and newcomer sophomore Harrison Olechowski will complement them well.

“All three are skilled with the ball at their feet and have great instincts when it comes to distributing the ball,” Wicyk said of his three key attackers. “We are excited to start our season to see what this young group of players can accomplish together.”

Coach: Michael Wiggins, 31st year.

Last season’s record: 13-6-3, 3-3 West Suburban Silver (3rd).

Top returners: Denis Altman, sr., D; Enzo Cinque, sr., D; Martin Contreras, sr., GK; Michael DiTomasso, sr., D; Matt Gantar, jr., MF; Austen Szurgot, sr., MF; Braden Tingler, jr., D; Kostas Zamalaitis, sr., MF.

Key newcomers: Not given

Worth noting: The Red Devils have experience on their side with six returning starters to join a group of eight freshmen and sophomores on the varsity for the first time.

“This year’s group brings a great mix of younger player and experience,” Wiggins said. “It’s a dynamic we have not seen in a few years, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they come together.”

Coach: Miguel Garcia

Last year’s record: 6-5-1, 5-4 (seventh place)

Top returning players: Filip Ciepiela, sr., MF; Sean Pels, sr., D; Alan Salgado, so., MF/F; Tristan Salgado, sr., D

Key newcomers: None listed.

Worth noting: Senior captains Filip Ciepiela and Tristan Salgado are four-year starters and all-conference selections whose leadership along with senior defender captain Sean Pels, should make a huge impact. “Our focus is to take this season one training session, and one game at a time,” IC Catholic Prep coach Miguel Garcia said. “The main goal is to make a solid run into the playoffs and earn our first regional championship.”

Coach: Rick Prangen

Last season’s record: 8-9-4, 5-2-4 South Suburban Blue (5th)

Top returners: Tyler Chrisman, sr., MF; Vincenzo Mancini, sr., MF/D.

Key newcomers: Andre Guzy, so., F; Ali Nabulsi, sr., D; Faraz Ayub, sr., MF/D; Billy Eliadis, sr., MF/F.

Worth noting: Lemont is headlined by senior midfielder Tyler Chrisman, who scored six goals and 11 assists last season to earn all-state honors, and senior midfielder Vincenzo Mancini (three goals).

“We’re returning eight of 11 starters from last season and have a sizable senior class,” Prangen said. “The potential to compete for a conference and sectional title are there. The team should improve upon last season’s record.”

Coach: Mark Kalal (first year)

Last year’s record: 1-14-1, 0-8 Chicago Catholic

Top returning players: Aiden Alonzo, jr., D; Julian Beahan, sr., MF; Robert Gutierrez, so., D/MF; Jonathan Kosinski, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Christian Aguilera, fr., MF: Austin Nelson, fr., D

Worth noting: The Broncos have a new head coach, a couple of freshmen looking to contribute right away and a number of players returning from a challenging season last fall. “After coming off a tough season, we look forward to bouncing back and being competitive,” Broncos head coach Mark Kalal said. “Our mistakes are opportunities to learn going forward.”

Coach: Jim Bageanis (8th season)

Last season’s record: 16-6-2, 5-1 West Suburban Gold (2nd).

Top returners: Christian Valadez, sr., D; Nico Zaragoza, jr., D; Rafael Ramirez, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Alfredo Campos, so., MF; Aaron Nevarez, jr., MF; Moises Malavaez, sr., MF.

Worth noting: The Mustangs are aiming to contend for the conference title this season due to a strong group of newcomers mixed in with veteran leaders.

“I feel we have a young and talented group of players that need to learn the speed and physicality of varsity soccer,” Bageanis said. “It’s going to take a bit to get the boys on the same page and get to know each other on the field. I feel we will be strong in the back and have the opportunity to develop a strong possession game.”

Nazareth

Coach: Rob Cianci

Last season’s record: 5-18-1, 1-7 East Suburban Catholic (8th).

Top returners: Arigael Hernandez, sr., MF; Dean Faust, sr., D; Julian DeLaTorre, sr., D; Jacob Sanchez, sr., MF; Mateo Delgado, sr., F; Brenden Boyd, jr., F.

Key newcomers: Giovanni Cianci, so., F; Michael Duffy, so., MF; Liam Remedi, so., MF.

Worth noting: The Roadrunners have several talented players back, led by Arigael Hernandez, who earned a spot on the Exact 11 watchlist as one of the top midfielders in the Midwest. Hernandez traveled with them to England playing games and training with the West Ham United Staff.

“We will have nine of our projected 11 starters with at least two years of varsity experience, led by Ari Hernandez,” Cianci said. “He’s a difference maker and he has really owned his trade and has taken a step forward in the offseason. With all of that experience, sprinkled in with some very talented underclassmen, it should make for a fun season.”

Coach: Jim Winslow (fourth year)

Last year’s record: 7-7-1, 5-0-1 Chicago Catholic (second place)

Top returning players: Luke Argamasilla, sr., D; John Coco, jr., MF; Junior Diaz, jr., MF; Nicholas Tisjlar, jr., F; Peter Williams, sr., MF; John Yarusso, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Ryan Callander, so.; Brody Jochum, so.

Worth noting: “(We’re) optimistic, but we need to find some goal scoring from a variety of places since we lost a bunch from last year,” Spartans coach Jim Winslow said. “I like the group a lot, but we have some very big shoes to fill.” The Spartans only non-conference win last year came in a 9-0 win in their opener but their non-conference schedule often has helped prepare them for conference success.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Joel Zielke (seventh year)

Last year’s record: 18-7, 5-1 Chicagoland Christian (first place)

Top returning players: Peter Buikema, sr., GK; Timothy Nulty, sr., MF; Cooper Rainone, sr., MF; Owen Wise, sr., F;

Key newcomers: Zach Baker, so., MF; Aidan Contant, jr., F

Worth noting: After back-to-back trophies in Class 1A in 2021 and 2022, the Trojans won a sectional in 2A last year before falling to eventual 2A state champion Crystal Lake South in double OT in a super sectional. Most of that group is back with 13 returnees and eight being starters. Seniors Timo Dacian and Trevor Munk and juniors Ben Schroeder and Wes Huber are back in front of four-year starting goalkeeper Peter Buikema. With seniors Cooper Rainone, Josiah Bhatia, Timothy Nulty and Owen Wise controlling possession this fall, the Trojans have yet another reason to be excited about their opportunities this fall.

Coach: Francisco Delgado (seventh year)

Last year’s record: 7-12-1, 1-5

Top returning players: Juan Bolivar, so., D; Manuel Tobin, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Adam Dubiel, fr., D; Edwin Rodriguez, fr., MF

Worth noting: Despite having less than 400 students, Westmont is fielding a F/S team for the first time coach Francisco Delagado’s seven-year tenure. “The young group is solid and we are hoping to be able to keep them all together for the next couple of years.” The team had relied heavily on Abraham Johnson for scoring as he found the back of the net 73 times before graduating earlier this year. Who will step up and score for the Sentinels?

Coach: Jeff Brooke (13th year)

Last year’s record: 13-9-3, 5-1 Chicagoland Christian (second place)

Top returning players: Mason Brooke, so., MF; Sam Brown, sr., MF; Carlton McClure, jr., F/D

Key newcomers: Finn Ruch, sr., CB

Worth noting: In addition to a winning season, last year provided a great opportunity for the Warriors to grow. Now they’ll see what that experience can do going forward. “We had a lot of young players log significant minutes last year which allowed for great growth,” Warriors coach Jeff Brooke said. “We have a strong culture and I believe we will have a solid group this year.” Sam Brown (15 goals, 6 assists), Mason Brooke (12 goals, 5 assists) and Colton McClure (1 goal, 4 assists) are among the team’s top players looking for even greater success,

Coach: Joe Klingelhoffer (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 4-13-1, 2-5 DuKane Conference (5th)

Top returners: Jackson Galbraith, sr., D; Gabe Brada, sr., D, Luke Hodel, sr., MF; Alex Leon, sr., F: Junior Edwin Gitonga, sr. F; John Thawng, jr., F.

Key newcomers: Felmon Kori, jr., MF; Mathew Garza, jr., D, Chris Mann, jr., D; Rocco Johnson, so., MF; Ryder Froebe, jr., MF.

Worth noting: Jackson Galbraith is the only starter from last year returning, but he’s joined by fellow senior leaders Luke Hodel and Edgar Carmona in setting a hard-working and team first example.

“This is a high soccer IQ group that can win games because of their work ethic and understanding of the game,” Klingelhoffer said. “We mix an exciting junior class in with a very deep senior class. There are a lot of players on our roster that can wind up having an impact. I’m excited to watch this group grow during the season and find out which players step up. We will aim for a strong finish in what is always a highly competitive conference.”

Coach: J. Guy Callipari

Last season’s record: 5-10-3, 2-4-1 DuKane Conference (5th).

Top returners: Semin Razman, jr., F; Jet Oehrlein, sr., MF; Aaron Escareno, sr., MF; Am Za Lian, jr., MF; Diego Bautista, sr., MF; Jared Ferreyra, sr., GK.

Key newcomers: Carlos Garcia, so., D; Logan LaFratta, so., MF.

Worth noting: The Tigers should be among the top teams in the area because of an experienced core back. Junior forward Semin Razman, who had nine goals and assists in 2023, joins senior midfielder Jet Oehrlein (three goals, five assists), senior midfielder Diego Bautista, senior goalie Jared Ferreyra (80 saves) and senior midfielders Aaron Escareno as the top returnees.

“We have 16 returning players,” Callipari said. “We will get out slowly while trying to develop continuity in our ideas given the majority of players that are new to the level of play. Our goal is to compete in the DuKane Conference.”

Coach: Al Ramirez

Last season’s record: 2-19-1, 0-6 West Suburban Gold (7th).

Top returners: Kamil Kurpacha, sr., F; Jonah Slinn, sr., MF; Mathew Herz, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Szymon Sokoloski, fr., D; Ian Mueller, fr., MF; Brayden Doston, so., F.

Worth noting: The Warriors enter a new era, led by first-year coach Al Ramirez. But the Warriors are looking to make some positive steps this season.

“It’s a rebuilding year for the program,” Ramirez said. “Our goals this year are to have a .500 season and make a deep playoff run. We will look for our team captain, Jonah Slinn, and Kamil Kurpacha, to help us lead the team this season.”

Coach: Jordan Stopka

Last season’s record: 16-5, 4-2 West Suburban Silver (2nd).

Top returners: Diego Ochoa, sr., GK; Freddie Steen, sr., D, Sr.; Oliver Conner, sr., MF; Aaron Jobi, sr., MF/F.

Key newcomers: Cameron Coates, jr., D; Roberto Barriga, sr., MF; Quinn Stratton, jr.; MF/F; Carmie DiMiele, sr., F/

Worth noting: With numerous experienced players back this season, the Dukes have goals of winning the conference this season.

“This team has had a lot of moving pieces since the end of the 2023 campaign,” Stopka said. “There are going to be at least six new starters on the squad, with a mixture of some coming from club and others being promoted to varsity. The boys have had a very intense start to the season and practice competition is at an all-time high. The season hinges on players playing some new roles and new players stepping up.”

Note: Hinsdale South and Lyons did not respond to requests for preview information.