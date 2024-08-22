Westmont Trustee Frank Brady dies

Westmont Trustee Frank Brady, who was served on the village board for the past four years and was active in the community for more than two decades, died Aug. 19. He was 87.

Brady moved to Westmont in 1996 and began his service to the village as a member of the Communications Commission from 2004 to 2008. He later served on the Economic Development Committee from 2015 to 2020.

He was a Westmont trustee since October 2020. While on the board, he served as chairman of the Community Development Committee and vice chairman of the Administration-Finance Committee.

After being involved with the Westmont Chamber of Commerce for several years, Brady became chamber president in 2008. He also served on the chamber’s business and membership development committee.

Brady was a volunteer for community events including the Westmont Red, White & BBQ as well as the Taste of Westmont. He was also active with the Circle Theatre in Oak Park, where he had served as president.

Brady studied at Wright Junior College and was a graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. He held the rank of Command Sergeant Major until he retired from the Army in 1996.

He was an active veteran and served as president of the Army Retired Soldier for Life Council, Fort Sheridan Chapter. Brady worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company and later with AT&T as a field engineer.

He is survived by his wife Carol Bonkowski, daughters Denise Coffey and Carolyn Brady and grandchildren Cameron and Jack Riley.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Cappetta’s West Suburban Funeral Home, 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Funeral services will be at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 24, proceeding to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downers Grove for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Interment with military honors will be at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to U.S. Army Emergency Relief Fund at www.armyemergencyrelief.org or mailed to 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161, 13th Floor, Arlington, Va., 22202.