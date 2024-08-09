Wheaton to hold public hearing for Roosevelt Road plans

The Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 to consider an amendment to the zoning ordinance pertaining to the recommendations of the Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan.

The hearing will take place at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St., in the council chambers. Residents can attend this meeting in person or via Zoom.

To attend via Zoom, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85334238532 or call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID: 853 3423 8532 and passcode: 580686

The proposed zoning amendment seeks to rezone properties along the corridor that would allow for development that is appropriate for the area. These changes aim to be responsive to existing conditions and emerging trends while respecting the neighborhoods adjacent to this corridor.

For more information about the Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan, visit the city’s project page.