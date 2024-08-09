Taste of Glen Ellyn beverage tent to be plastic-free

Volunteers at the Taste of Glen Ellyn 2023 are (from left) Renae Frigo, Mark Frigo, Karin Daly, Jennifer Greenwalt, John Toth and Jacquelyn Casazza (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce)

The Taste of Glen Ellyn will be without plastic bottles or cups in the beverage tent for the first time in 2024, instead using aluminum to reduce plastic waste. The Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local nonprofit Go Green Glen Ellyn to use cans and cups that are 100% recyclable.

Go Green Glen Ellyn is also providing volunteers to collect aluminum cans and hiring a metal waste hauler to recycle them. Two Hound Brewery of Glen Ellyn will serve beer on tap and Go Green has donated aluminum party cups, which stay cool to the touch and are recyclable and reusable.

For more information about the event and Go Green Glen Ellyn, visit glenellynchamber.com/taste-of-glen-ellyn-2024 and gogreenglenellyn.org.