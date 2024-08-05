Downers Grove Historical Society to present home preservation program Sept. 5

If you live in a home that’s 50 years old or more, you might enjoy knowing the history of it. Or even be interested in preserving it through one of the two Downers Grove historic preservation programs.

The Downers Grove Historical Society and village of Downers Grove will join together to present information about both the village landmarking program and the historical society’s Historic Home Program.

Preserving Your Home and Its History will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Another Round Bar & Grill, 5141 Main St.

Learn about these two programs and discover how you can help preserve some of Downers Grove’s historic buildings

For more information and registration, visit DGHistory.org/Event