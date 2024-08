A Downers Grove condominium fire Aug. 3 that left one resident in critical condition remains under investigation, authorities said.

The blaze was reported about 7:32 p.m. at the Farmingdale North Condominiums, 7360 Fairview Ave., authorities said.

Firefighters encountered smoke and fire in a first-floor condominium unit. After entering the unit, firefighters removed the occupant and transported the patient to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, fire officials said.