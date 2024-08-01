Downers Grove Park District to hold pickleball tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the Downers Grove Park District, Sept. 8 at the Adventure Falls Sport Courts, located at McCollum Park, 6801 Main St., Downers Grove.

The Big Dill promises an exhilarating experience for pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, this first annual event will feature thrilling matches, friendly competition and unforgettable moments. Participants can look forward to various formats including round-robin, doubles, and king/queen of the court-style games.

Registration Details:

Round Robin - beginner: 1 to 4 p.m., $50 for Park district residents/$80 for non-residents

Round Robin - competitive: 1 to 4 p.m., $50 for park pistrict residents/$80 for non-residents

Mixed Doubles - beginner: 9 a.m. to noon, $90 for park district residents/$120 for non-residents

Mixed Doubles - competitive: 9 a.m.- noon, $90 for park district residents/$120 for non-residents

King/Queen of the Court: 5 to 7 p.m., $50 for park district residents / $80 for non-residents

All games and formats will be doubles and self-officiated. Players are encouraged to register for their preferred format and include their pickleball player rating. If registering as a doubles team, only one player needs to complete the registration for both.

Park district staff may adjust tournament formats to ensure an enhanced experience.

Registration Includes a commemorative Big Dill T-shirt and awards for top players and teams.

For more information and to register, visit dgparks.org.