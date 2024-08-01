August 01, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Downers Grove Park District to hold pickleball tournament

By Shaw Local News Network
A pickleball paddle sits on a table at GameChangers on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Shorewood.

(Gary Middendorf)

The inaugural Big Dill Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the Downers Grove Park District, Sept. 8 at the Adventure Falls Sport Courts, located at McCollum Park, 6801 Main St., Downers Grove.

The Big Dill promises an exhilarating experience for pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, this first annual event will feature thrilling matches, friendly competition and unforgettable moments. Participants can look forward to various formats including round-robin, doubles, and king/queen of the court-style games.

Registration Details:

  • Round Robin - beginner: 1 to 4 p.m., $50 for Park district residents/$80 for non-residents
  • Round Robin - competitive: 1 to 4 p.m., $50 for park pistrict residents/$80 for non-residents
  • Mixed Doubles - beginner: 9 a.m. to noon, $90 for park district residents/$120 for non-residents
  • Mixed Doubles - competitive: 9 a.m.- noon, $90 for park district residents/$120 for non-residents
  • King/Queen of the Court: 5 to 7 p.m., $50 for park district residents / $80 for non-residents

All games and formats will be doubles and self-officiated. Players are encouraged to register for their preferred format and include their pickleball player rating. If registering as a doubles team, only one player needs to complete the registration for both.

Park district staff may adjust tournament formats to ensure an enhanced experience.

Registration Includes a commemorative Big Dill T-shirt and awards for top players and teams.

For more information and to register, visit dgparks.org.

Downers Grove Park DistrictDowners GrovePickleball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois