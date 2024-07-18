Lombard Historical Society’s Music on Maple series presents Bourbon Aristocracy

The Lombard Historical Society will present The Bourbon Aristocracy in concert as part of its Music on Maple concert series at 7 p.m. July 26 at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society will present The Bourbon Aristocracy in concert as part of its Music on Maple concert series at 7 p.m. July 26 at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. This is a free outdoor concert, but reserving tickets at lombardhistory.org is suggested.

The Bourbon Aristocracy includes fiddler/vocalist Ryan Hinshaw, banjoist/vocalist Joe Rauen, bassist Pete Wojtowicz, guitarist/vocalist Ethan Taylor Sellers and a slate of frequent guests on mandolin and dobro.

The band’s repertoire includes classics from bluegrass artists like Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, Jimmy Martin, Del McCoury and the Stanley Brothers, as well as classic country artists like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.