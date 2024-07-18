Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation to host inaugural Gator Race at Sunset Pool

Join the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation for the inaugural Gator Race at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glyn Ellyn. Adopt a gator to be in the running for prizes including pool passes for the 2025 season. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation)

Join the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation for the inaugural Gator Race at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., Glyn Ellyn. Adopt a gator to be in the running for prizes including pool passes for the 2025 season.

Just like in a rubber duck race, numbered gators will race in heats down the slide at Sunset Pool. All net proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support the foundation’s mission of providing scholarships, ensuring underprivileged families can access recreation and athletic programs offered by the Glen Ellyn Park District and funding preservation and improvement efforts to local parks.

Gators can be adopted for $10 each, $25 for four or $100 for 20. Show your support for the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation by adopting online at givebutter.com/geparksfoundationgatorrace. Participants do not need to be present to win.