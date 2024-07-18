Elmhurst University student wins spot at Fulbright UK Summer Institute

Elmhurst University student Amar Rajput has been selected to participate in the prestigious Fulbright UK Summer Institutes program and will spend three weeks studying at the Glasgow School of Art and University of Strathclyde in Scotland.

The junior was one of only eight students selected for the program nationwide. The Fulbright UK Summer Institute program is available to U.S. undergraduate students with minimal travel experience outside North America. Participants explore the culture, heritage and history of the United Kingdom while experiencing higher education at a leading UK university.

The Summer Institutes form part of the US-UK Fulbright Commission’s work to promote leadership, learning and empathy between nations through educational exchange. In making these awards, the commission looks for academic excellence, a focused application, a range of extracurricular and community activities, demonstrated ambassadorial skills and a plan to give back to the recipient’s home country upon returning.