Survey findings to be presented to Elmhurst Park District board

Responses to a recent Elevate Elmhurst Parks planning survey from more than 1,000 registered voters will be presented to the Elmhurst Park District board at its 7 p.m. meeting on July 22 at Wagner Community Center.

The results will then be presented to the Elevate Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from various community groups and demographics. These results and the feedback gathered during other Elevate Elmhurst Parks engagement activities will help the board determine the next steps in the planning process, including whether to place a referendum question on the Nov. 5 election ballot for voters to decide if they support funding the proposed projects.

The plan outlines six key priorities that address areas such as parks, facilities and programming. Among the recurring themes was the need for modern indoor recreation spaces and that reduce waitlists.

To learn more, visit epd.org/elevateelmhurstparks.