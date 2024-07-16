Glen Ellyn names new village attorney

The village of Glen Ellyn has named Paul L. Stephanides as its new village attorney.

Stephanides most recently worked as village attorney for Oak Park for the past 10 years. Before his role in Oak Park, he was an attorney and partner with the Chicago-based law firm Robbins, Schwartz, Nicholas, Lifton & Taylor, Ltd., where he chaired multiple law practice groups and worked with several local municipalities and public entities.

His areas of expertise include real estate, land use and zoning, litigation, construction law, election law, labor and employment law, prosecution and counseling for local government boards and commissions.

Stephanides will assume his new role on July 22 when he is sworn in at the regular village board meeting.