Celebrate France with Cantigny on July 20

Cantigny has announced its next summer event, Voyage en France, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20. The event will be followed by Rendezvous en France at 7 p.m. for ages 21 and older. (Image provided by Cantigny)

Fans of French culture will find plenty to enjoy at this festival presenting the sights, sounds and flavors of France. Scheduled activities include en plein air artists in the gardens, performers from Salt Creek Ballet, live music and street entertainers, French-themed garden displays, children’s art projects at the Little Louvre Museum, an open-air French market and an Eiffel Tower replica.

Cantigny’s 2024 programming theme, France at Cantigny, commemorates the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal moment in World War II in which former estate owner Robert R. McCormick’s First Infantry Division participated. The First Division Museum’s new outdoor exhibit, Nothing But Victory, tells the story of those who fought on the beaches and made their way through Normandy. The exhibit and museum will be open during Voyage en France.

Tickets for Voyage en France are on sale for $15 per person at cantigny.org. Children aged 15 years and younger are admitted for free. Parking is included in the ticket price. Cantigny is located at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.