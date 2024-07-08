Wheaton police plan Neighborhood Roll Call events

The Wheaton Police Department invites the community to attend its Neighborhood Roll Call community events on July 9, 16 and 23.

Each family-friendly gathering will start at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation from officers about what’s happening in the neighborhood, crime trends, police programs and safety demonstrations. The events also include an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

These events are open to everyone in the community and residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Additional dates will be announced throughout the summer.

The July events will take place: