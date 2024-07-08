Glen Ellyn police to step up speeding enforcement

The Glen Ellyn Police Department is joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state to reduce speeding.

As millions of travelers hit the road for summer vacations, motorists are urged to stop speeding and help ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

Speeding is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous. Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, they are the law.

Drivers can expect a ticket from the Glen Ellyn Police Department if they are spotted speeding. Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout the village of Glen Ellyn from July 7 through Aug. 1. This speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.