York Township Supervisor John W. Valle and the VFW Lilac Post 5815 surprised Art Hrabec with a party for his 101st birthday on July 1 at the York Township Hall’s Senior Nutrition Center.

Hrabec was celebrated for his kindness, youthful spirit and more than 10 decades of bringing knowledge, love and compassion to the world.