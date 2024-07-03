Montini names 2024 Pax Christi Instrument of Peace Award winner

Montini Catholic High School celebrated Hailey Goetz, the Pax Christi Instrument of Peace Award winner from its Class of 2024, during its Founder’s Day ceremony in May. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School celebrated Hailey Goetz, the Pax Christi Instrument of Peace Award winner from its Class of 2024, during its Founder’s Day ceremony in May 17.

Each year, this award recognizes a student who has devoted themself to serving others and building a heritage of faith in the Montini community. Goetz has been praised for her can-do attitude and Lasallian zeal for taking the initiative and being an integral force in leading Montini’s peer ministry during her junior and senior years.

Goetz was also awarded the Pope Paul VI Award during the ceremony. In addition to her time in peer ministry, she also joined the Spanish club, math club and Montini Maniacs Club as a student. Athletically, she was a four-year member of the volleyball team. She plans to attend St. Mary’s College in the fall.