Exhibit feature Downers Grove Sears Kit Homes

Downers Grove has a great deal of confirmed Sears Kit Homes, 68 as a matter of fact. Many of the examples in town have made it nearly to or exceeded the 100-year mark.

A Downers Grove Park District exhibit explains how these homes were ordered, delivered and built. The centerpiece will be framed examples of Sears Kit Homes that still stand in Downers Grove. Visitors can also explore original advertisements, floor plan options and the prices people originally paid for these homes.

The exhibit is located at the Montrew Dunham History Center, 831 Maple Ave., and will be on display until spring 2025.

Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.