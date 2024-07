Elmhurst centenarian Jane Harwart was surprised with a resolution from York Township Supervisor John Valle on June 24 honoring her for achieving the milestone of turning 100 years old. (Photo provided by York Township)

Elmhurst centenarian Jane Harwart was surprised with a resolution from York Township Supervisor John Valle June 24 honoring her for achieving the milestone of turning 100 years old.

In the resolution, the town board expressed gratitude for her public-spirited service to the community and ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life in York Township. The resolution was delivered during a birthday party held in her honor.