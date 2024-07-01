Lombard Historical Society to present cooking class

The Lombard Historical Society (LHS) will present Flavor Bombs & Compound Butters at 7 p.m. July 11.

Unleash a symphony of flavors in your cooking with this program. Registration is required as space is limited for this free event. Register at LombardHistory.org. For more information about this event, or the Lombard Historical Society, please visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or phone 630-629-1885.

Discover how to effortlessly infuse dishes with explosive taste using basic ingredients and minimal expertise. Whether as pastes or butters, these flavor bombs, crafted from fresh and dried herbs, are your secret weapon for enhancing your menu. Elevate your kitchen prowess with this easy-to-master technique we will sample to enjoy the richness we make throughout the program!

This is a free event but registration is required.

LHS operates the Victorian Cottage Museum, the Carriage House,and the Society’s Archives at 23 W. Maple Street, as well as the Sheldon Peck Homestead (a National Park Service Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Site) at 355 E. Parkside Avenue in Lombard. The Sheldon Peck Homestead hosts activities and is open for tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Victorian Cottage is open for tours at at 1, 2 and 3 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The Lilac Emporium Gift Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information about hours, membership and volunteer opportunities, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or phone 630-629-1885.