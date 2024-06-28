DuPage County improves rating in FEMA’s CRS program

DuPage County has increased its rating in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System program, which will result in increased savings on flood insurance for residents living in unincorporated areas of the county.

The rating has been upgraded from a 6 to a 5, according to a news release from the county, which means unincorporated residents living on floodplains are eligible to receive up to a 25% discount on their flood insurance premiums. The county expects the new CRS rating to save almost 400 property owners more than $64,000, annually.

The CRS program credits government agencies for efforts that go above and beyond standard flood protection for property owners. Following evaluation, a community receives a rating from 1 to 10. The lower the number, the larger the reduction in FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program premium for the community’s residents.

Unincorporated residents who pay flood insurance should contact their insurance provider to learn more about any available premium reductions due to DuPage County’s new CRS rating.