The second Craft Crawl is set to take place in downtown Wheaton from 2 to 5 p.m.June 29 (Photo provided by Downtown Wheaton Association )

Craft beer lovers unite at the second Downtown Wheaton Craft Crawl from 2 to 5 p.m. June 29 in downtown Wheaton. The fee is $35.

The event features an array of local bubbly brews to sample at your favorite shops and restaurants, plus live music from The Wheaton Dad Band, this event is sure to be a summer favorite. Ticketholders receive 10 4-oz. samples of craft brews.