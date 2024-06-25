Montini celebrates 35th annual Bronco Classic Golf Outing

Montini Catholic High School held its 35th annual Bronco Classic Golf Outing June 14 at St. Andrew's Golf and Country Club in West Chicago. Pictured (from left): Course 1 winners Patrick Wallace, Sean Moriarty, Jim McCann and Joe Susic (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School held its 35th annual Bronco Classic Golf Outing June 14 at St. Andrew’s Golf and Country Club in West Chicago. Beginning in 1989, the Bronco Classic has become one of the school’s most anticipated events. More than 250 golfers celebrated the event this year.

The 2024 Bronco Classic champions were:

Women’s - Maggie Lhotka, Sara Lhotka, Meaghan Grimes and Mary Kelly

Course 1 - Patrick Wallace, Sean Moriarty, Jim McCann and Joe Susic

Course 2 - Ed O’Neill, Gerry King, Trevor Hughes and Jay Ciavarella

All funds raised at the annual outing go to fund Montini Catholic High School. It is sponsored yearly by the school’s alumni association.