Montini celebrates 35th annual Bronco Classic Golf Outing

Montini Catholic High School held its 35th annual Bronco Classic Golf Outing June 14 at St. Andrew’s Golf and Country Club in West Chicago. Beginning in 1989, the Bronco Classic has become one of the school’s most anticipated events. More than 250 golfers celebrated the event this year.
The 2024 Bronco Classic champions were:
- Women’s - Maggie Lhotka, Sara Lhotka, Meaghan Grimes and Mary Kelly
- Course 1 - Patrick Wallace, Sean Moriarty, Jim McCann and Joe Susic
- Course 2 - Ed O’Neill, Gerry King, Trevor Hughes and Jay Ciavarella
All funds raised at the annual outing go to fund Montini Catholic High School. It is sponsored yearly by the school’s alumni association.