Experience the Olmec Trails in the DuPage County forest preserves

Experience the rich cultural history of the ancient Olmec civilization through the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” public art exhibit.

This new outdoor exhibit features hand-painted, large-scale renditions of iconic Mesoamerican stone sculptures, highlighting the culture of the ancient Olmec civilization. Twelve of the 33 colossal stone heads are on display at four forest preserves: St. James Farm in Warrenville, Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago, Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook and Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook.

Crafted by the Olmecs between 1400 and 400 BCE, the original Olmec heads originated in southern Veracruz, Mexico, and are celebrated globally for their artistic and historical significance. Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy is organized by the Mexican Cultural Center in DuPage in coordination with Meztli Mexico and in partnership with the College of DuPage Public Art Project and DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The exhibit honors the indigenous roots of Mexican heritage and highlights the importance of public art by featuring the creativity of more than 30 contemporary artists from throughout North America. For more information and a map of exhibit locations throughout the county, visit theccma.org/olmectrails.