Wheaton crews will clean up storm damage throughout the week

Wheaton public works crews have been out overnight cleaning up storm damage from the strong storms that hit the city Saturday night.

Work is expected to continue into next week. City crews are collecting storm debris from city-owned parkway trees only. Property owners with tree damage on private property should contact a landscaper or use the weekly curbside yard waste program through LRS to dispose of limbs/branches.

If you need to report damage to parkway trees, use the city’s online service request form at www.wheaton.il.us/ServiceRequest and select Parkway Tree Storm Damage.