Wheaton police announce July neighborhood roll call dates

Join the Wheaton Police Department at an upcoming neighborhood roll call event in July.

The July dates include:

July 2, 6:30 p.m., 600 E. Harrison St. (adjacent to Fischer Hall)

July 9, 6:30 p.m., Briar Knoll Park, 500 Tennyson Dr. (northside off of Tennyson Drive)

July 16, 6:30 p.m., College Avenue and Glencoe Street (northeast corner)

July 23, 6:30 p.m., Northside Park, 1300 N. West St. (southside off West Street)

Officers will talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood, crime trends and police programs, and they will present safety demonstrations. In addition, officers will provide fun activities for children.

See a map with locations of these events plus more information at www.wheaton.il.us/rollcall.