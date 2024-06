(Image provided by The City of Wheaton)

The city of Wheaton’s annual water quality report is available at www.wheaton.il.us/2023WaterReport.

This report contains important information about the source and quality of the city’s drinking water during 2023.

Drinking water met or exceeded all state and federal standards for water quality as regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Call the water division at 630-260-2090 if you would like a paper copy of the report.