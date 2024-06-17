June 16, 2024
Woodridge 4th of July picnic at Castaldo Park, fireworks show to follow

The Woodridge 4th of July picnic will be held at Castaldo Park, 3024 71st St.

This long-standing tradition began on July 4, 1968, as part of the state of Illinois’ Sesquicentennial (150th) Anniversary.

Bring your chairs, blanket, picnic games, and come out to enjoy a day in the community. Highlights include a DJ, trackless train ride for children and affordably priced food and drinks.

The Woodridge-Downers Grove fireworks will be held at dusk at 75th Street and Lemont Road at about 9:30 p.m.

The best place to view the show is at the parking lots along 75th Street and Lemont Road. Grab a chair and come watch the show

