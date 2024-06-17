Woodridge 4th of July picnic at Castaldo Park, fireworks show to follow

The Woodridge 4th of July picnic will be held at Castaldo Park, 3024 71st St.

This long-standing tradition began on July 4, 1968, as part of the state of Illinois’ Sesquicentennial (150th) Anniversary.

Bring your chairs, blanket, picnic games, and come out to enjoy a day in the community. Highlights include a DJ, trackless train ride for children and affordably priced food and drinks.

The Woodridge-Downers Grove fireworks will be held at dusk at 75th Street and Lemont Road at about 9:30 p.m.

The best place to view the show is at the parking lots along 75th Street and Lemont Road. Grab a chair and come watch the show