Rafael Blanco: Reflecting on a Decade of Public Art at Elmhurst Art Museum

Elmhurst Art Museum will present the first solo museum exhibition of muralist Rafael Blanco, co-creator of the Be Bold. Be Elmhurst. mural and dozens of other public artworks around the United States, from Sept. 7 through Jan. 5, 2025. Be Bold, Elmhurst, IL. 2022. Rafael Blanco & Andrew Sobol. Photo by Rafael Blanco (Rafael Blanco)

Elmhurst Art Museum will present the first solo museum exhibition of muralist Rafael Blanco, co-creator of the Be Bold. Be Elmhurst mural and dozens of other public artwork around the United States, from Sept. 7, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

Inspired by themes of identity and human expression, Blanco’s work can be found in cities from California to Maryland, breathing life into high-visibility, urban spaces. The exhibition will introduce viewers to Blanco’s artistic journey and feature large-scale new work that transforms the museum’s galleries into its own urban landscape of color and texture.

Rafael Blanco: Reflecting on a Decade of Public Art will be held at the Elmhurst Art Museum at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave. in Elmhurst. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Regular admission prices are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors $10 for students and $5 for children. For more information, visit elmhurstartmuseum.org or call 630-834-0202.