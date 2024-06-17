Play for the children at Diamonds Are ‘Fore’ Ever golf and bridge outing

The Wheaton-Naperville Chapter of the Auxiliary of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago has announced it will hold a Diamonds Are “Fore” Ever golf and bridge outing Sept. 12 at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

This fundraising event contributes to the chapter’s mission of raising funds and providing volunteer support to the Infant Welfare Societies of Chicago’s Angel Harvey Family Health Center.

Golf and bridge enthusiasts are invited to join a day of friendly competition and philanthropy for a good cause. The fundraiser will feature a variety of activities, including a nine-hole scramble golf tournament, a bridge tournament and a silent auction with an array of baskets donated by local businesses and supporters.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Angel Harvey Family Health Center in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. The Wheaton-Naperville chapter is one of seven that comprise the Auxiliary of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago.

Registration for the event is planned to open in mid-July. To reserve a spot or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit wheatoninfantwelfare.org or contact secretary@wheatoninfantwelfare.org.