Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble to perform June 19 at Maryknoll Park

The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. June 19 at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave.

Take a walk down “The Sunny Side of the Street” and look up into those “Blue Skies” and maybe even see some “Blackbirds” “Flyin’ Home” from “Birdland”. As the sun sets, you might catch a “Blue Moon” shining over a “Quiet Night with Quiet Stars”, or, you might find yourself doing a little “Moondance” as you enjoy their many wonderful tunes.

Bring your own blankets, chairs, and picnic.

The concert is FREE, and all ages are welcome!