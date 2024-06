Westmont’s Cruisin’ Nights has been canceled tonight, June 13, due to the forecast of threatening weather conditions.

Though downtown Cass Avenue will not be closed, car show participants and the community are invited to come downtown and support Westmont businesses.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights is expected to resume from 5 to 9 p.m. June 20 in downtown Westmont. The theme will be squad car night. For more information, visit the Westmont Special Events website at westmontevents.com.