Join the Wheaton Police Department at the next Neighborhood Roll Call at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at Seven Gables Park (Thompson Drive entrance), 1750 S. Naperville Road.

Officers will talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood, crime trends and police programs, and they will present safety demonstrations. In addition, officers will provide activities for children.

See a map with locations of these events plus more information at www.wheaton.il.us/rollcall