The Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale will hold auditions for its 2025 tour of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on June 18 and 25, as well as July 2,9 and 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 515 S. Wheaton Ave. in Wheaton.

There are openings for Alto 2, Tenor 1, Tenor 2 and Bass 2 voices. Request an audition here. For more information, email info@gewchorale.org.