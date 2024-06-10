Elmhurst University student’s fashion app wins Bluejay Tank Pitch Competition

Spring 2024 Bluejay Tank Pitch Competition are (from left) third-place winner Brady Lucas, first-place winner Jade Villalobos and second-place winner Olamiposi Ogunbiyi. (Photo provided by Elmhurst University)

Elmhurst University junior Jade Villalobos finished first at the Spring 2024 Bluejay Tank Pitch Competition for her startup idea, the Fashion Forecast app, which would help users plan their outfits according to the weather using clothing and accessories they already own.

Villalobos, a digital marketing communication major from Chicago, won $1,500 for her business proposal, which she describes as a “personal meteorologist” that would use artificial intelligence to create a customized experience for users. The app would also allow users to connect, compare and share ideas.

Four Elmhurst University students competed in the competition, which was held at the Innovation DuPage business incubator in Glen Ellyn. Each contestant gave a 10-minute pitch to a panel of judges.

Sophomore Olamiposi Ogunbiyi won the second place prize of $1,000, and recent graduate Brady Lucas won the third-place prize of $500.