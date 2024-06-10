Downtown Wheaton Association to hold second Craft Crawl

The Downtown Wheaton Association has announced the second annual Craft Crawl from 2 to 5 p.m. June 29 in downtown Wheaton. (Photo provided by Downtown Wheaton Association)

The Downtown Wheaton Association has announced the second Craft Crawl from 2 to 5 p.m. June 29 in downtown Wheaton. The event connects local businesses with participants to strengthen community connections and share the love of beer.

This year’s participating businesses include Billy Bricks, DoodleBug Workshop, Ivy Restaurant, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop, Lori Mesa Antiques and Fine Jewelry, Maypole Bar and Restaurant, Miroballi Shoes, Moore Toys and Gadgets, Phil’s Friends, Stitch Switch Men’s Consignment, Tasting DeVine, The Gentlemen’s Barber, The Protein Spot, Vintage Charm and Wildflower Mercantile.

Live music from the Wheaton Dad Band will play throughout the event on Hale Street under the Innovator Hale Street Tents. Beer will be provided by The Beer Cellar Glen Ellyn, including Hop Butcher, Phase 3, Noon Whistle, Mikerphone, Riverlands, Art History, Goldfinger, Revolution, Pipeworks, Miskatonic, Penrose, Hopewell, Half Acre, Maplewood and Off Color. This lineup is subject to change; all updates will be made on the event website.

Tickets are available for $35. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.