Glen Ellyn embraces the summer of the cicada with hand-painted sculptures

Through the end of the summer, 25 hand-painted cicada sculptures will line the streets of downtown Glen Ellyn as part of its Cicadas on Parade event.
These 18-inch sculptures weigh eight pounds each and are made of plaster with copper legs. Each sculpture was hand-painted by a local artist.
The event is part of “Cicada Parade-a,” a large-scale collaborative art project organized by The Insect Asylum, a studio located at 2870 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.
For more information, visit downtownglenellyn.com.