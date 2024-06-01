Glen Ellyn embraces the summer of the cicada with hand-painted sculptures

Through the end of the summer, 25 hand-painted cicada sculptures will line the streets of downtown Glen Ellyn as part of its Cicadas on Parade event. (Photo provided by The Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn)

Through the end of the summer, 25 hand-painted cicada sculptures will line the streets of downtown Glen Ellyn as part of its Cicadas on Parade event.

These 18-inch sculptures weigh eight pounds each and are made of plaster with copper legs. Each sculpture was hand-painted by a local artist.

The event is part of “Cicada Parade-a,” a large-scale collaborative art project organized by The Insect Asylum, a studio located at 2870 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

For more information, visit downtownglenellyn.com.