Commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Cantigny

The First Division Museum at Cantigny is remembering D-Day on its 80th anniversary, June 6, 2024, with two special exhibits and themed programming. (Image provided by Cantigny)

The First Division Museum at Cantigny is remembering D-Day on its 80th anniversary, June 6, with two special exhibits and themed programming. The event will include:

Nothing but Victory - This immersive outdoor installation simulates the man-made and topographical features encountered by soldiers on the beaches of Normandy. Elements along the trail blend art and history to convey a message of triumph and loss. Free guided tours are available June 8, July 13 and Aug. 24. The exhibit opens June 6.

- This immersive outdoor installation simulates the man-made and topographical features encountered by soldiers on the beaches of Normandy. Elements along the trail blend art and history to convey a message of triumph and loss. Free guided tours are available June 8, July 13 and Aug. 24. The exhibit opens June 6. Over Land, Over Sea, Overlord - This indoor exhibit explores the personal D-Day stories of seven well-known personalities, revealing an intersection of celebrity and sacrifice. This exhibit is open.

- This indoor exhibit explores the personal D-Day stories of seven well-known personalities, revealing an intersection of celebrity and sacrifice. This exhibit is open. Victory Feast: A Culinary Commemoration of D-Day’s 80th Anniversary - Enjoy a cocktail reception followed by a tour of Nothing but Victory guided by museum curator Jessica Waszak at 6 p.m. June 6. After the tour, sit down to a four-course, farm-style dinner outside the museum with French wine pairings. To view pricing and RSVP, visit cantigny.org.

- Enjoy a cocktail reception followed by a tour of Nothing but Victory guided by museum curator Jessica Waszak at 6 p.m. June 6. After the tour, sit down to a four-course, farm-style dinner outside the museum with French wine pairings. To view pricing and RSVP, visit cantigny.org. Moonlight Movie: Saving Private Ryan - View a screening of Steven Spielberg’s gripping war film set during the Normandy invasion at 8:15 p.m. June 7. The film stars Tom Hanks and is rated R.

- View a screening of Steven Spielberg’s gripping war film set during the Normandy invasion at 8:15 p.m. June 7. The film stars Tom Hanks and is rated R. Evening Symphony: Commemorating D-Day in Music - Gather at 7:30 p.m. June 8 in Tank Park for a performance by the West Suburban Symphony. The performance will feature patriotic and military music.

Cantigny is open every day except Tuesday and offers free admission every Wednesday for those who register in advance. The park opens at 7 a.m. To see museum hours, parking fees and a full calendar of upcoming events, visit cantigny.org.