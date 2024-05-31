District 58 opens registration for middle school sneak peaks

Incoming 7th grade students at Herrick and O’Neill middle schools are invited to get to know their middle school in preparation for the 2024-25 school year.

Sneak Preview is held annually by the Education Foundation of District 58. This year, Sneak Preview will be held on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Students will attend each day for a 90-minute session. Multiple sessions are held throughout the two days.

Students will learn more about their middle school, class schedules, lockers and how to locate their classes.

Families are asked to register online ahead of time for one of the sessions. Each session is limited to 80 students. If they register by July 19, they will receive a free t-shirt. Click Herrick Sneak Preview to register for the Herrick Sneak Peak and click O’Neill Sneak Preview to register for the O’Neill Sneak Peak.

Bus transportation is scheduled for some session times. The program is sponsored by the Education Foundation of District 58. If you have any questions, please reach out to Herrick at 630-719-5810 or O’Neill at 630-719-5815.